Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stake Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 277.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $54,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 57,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 218,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 242.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. MED raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.25 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 32,829 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $801,684.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,442.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,236,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,162,552 shares of company stock worth $29,106,632 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

