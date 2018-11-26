Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, Advance Auto Parts’ adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarter figures. The company is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning in order to meet the evolving need of the customers. It is focusing to expand its footprint by opening new stores, widening online presence and strategic collaborations. Earlier in October, the company collaborated with Walmart to create an automotive specialty store on Walmart.com. Also, the company’s stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to, over the past six months. However, new store openings, acquisitions and investments are leading to increased capital expenses of the company. Moreover, price competition with peers and dependence on seasonality and weather conditions are concerns for the company.”

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $186,061.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.