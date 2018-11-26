Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at $4,690,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at $1,960,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider James Zoccoli sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $71,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,625.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus Homecare stock opened at $68.30 on Monday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $894.62 million, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.26.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

