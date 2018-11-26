Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.0% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,175,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,106,000 after acquiring an additional 826,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,404,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,132,000 after acquiring an additional 153,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,808,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,587,000 after acquiring an additional 246,828 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,905,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,184,000 after acquiring an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,160,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.40, for a total value of $200,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $382,236.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Accenture to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.02.

ACN opened at $156.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $145.23 and a one year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

