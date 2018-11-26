AAR Corp. (AIR) Position Decreased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,869 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.68% of AAR worth $28,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,945,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,718,000 after purchasing an additional 321,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AAR by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 1,256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 119,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 110,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in AAR by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 83,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $883,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,091,049.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald B. Woodard sold 10,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $477,546.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,979. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.08.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AAR’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

