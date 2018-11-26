742,477 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 742,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Magnolia Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $249,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher G. Stavros acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $135,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 252,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,619.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/742477-shares-in-magnolia-oil-gas-corp-mgy-purchased-by-rubric-capital-management-lp.html.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.