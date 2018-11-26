678,150 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 678,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,687,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.15% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

In other news, insider Mehul R. Patel sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $36,522.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher C. Nash sold 28,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $1,621,228.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

