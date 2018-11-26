$55.37 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Corp (CLAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report sales of $55.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $55.60 million. Clarus posted sales of $52.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $210.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.80 million to $210.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $228.24 million, with estimates ranging from $227.30 million to $229.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Clarus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Clarus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 87,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.89. 45,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,637. Clarus has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $327.46 million, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.