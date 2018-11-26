536,750 Shares in Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP) Purchased by Stonehill Capital Management LLC

Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 536,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,000. Chaparral Energy accounts for approximately 3.6% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHAP stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Chaparral Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Chaparral Energy Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

