449,200 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Acquired by Radin Capital Partners Inc.

Radin Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 449,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,676,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 9.0% of Radin Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 301,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $22.19 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $56,334.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,334.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,940.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at $58,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,531 shares of company stock worth $152,749 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Leerink Swann raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/449200-shares-in-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-teva-acquired-by-radin-capital-partners-inc.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.