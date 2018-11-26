$4.84 Million in Sales Expected for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) will report $4.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.53 million. Superior Drilling Products posted sales of $3.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year sales of $19.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.29 million to $19.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $22.44 million to $25.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SDPI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,528. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

