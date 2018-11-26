36,297 Shares in TiVo Corp (TIVO) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in TiVo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,218,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TiVo by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in TiVo by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP bought a new position in TiVo in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TiVo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,453,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TIVO opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.55. TiVo Corp has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of -0.19.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.44). TiVo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. TiVo’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

TIVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TiVo from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TiVo from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

