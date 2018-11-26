306,021 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 306,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,373,000. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $718,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 285.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,793,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470,561 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $27.53 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $36.08.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

