150,000 Shares in Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) Acquired by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. Arco Platform accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sagil Capital LLP owned approximately 0.72% of Arco Platform as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

ARCE stock remained flat at $$24.49 during midday trading on Monday. 1,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,704. Arco Platform Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCE shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

