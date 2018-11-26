$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $7.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $10.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.81. 232,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,851. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

