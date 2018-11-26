$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 45.86% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,121,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after buying an additional 343,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 295,727 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.9% during the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 967,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 540,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 166,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. 1,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,878. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.26. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.