$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cango Inc – (CANG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter.

CANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cango in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.90 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cango in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of CANG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 1,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765. Cango has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,399,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.