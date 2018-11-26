$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. PQ Group reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PQ Group.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.13 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

PQG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PQ Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other PQ Group news, insider Paul Ferrall sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $84,922.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 86,959 shares of company stock worth $1,553,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,758,000 after purchasing an additional 414,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in PQ Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,035,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,634,000 after acquiring an additional 67,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PQ Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,994,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,315,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PQ Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,567,000 after acquiring an additional 188,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PQ Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,783,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PQG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,014. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.