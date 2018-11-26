-$0.09 EPS Expected for Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.02). Avid Bioservices posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 57.67% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDMO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.61. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Joel Mccomb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 315,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 386.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 451,916 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

