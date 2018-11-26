-$0.09 EPS Expected for Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.02). Avid Bioservices posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 57.67% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDMO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.61. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Joel Mccomb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 315,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 386.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 451,916 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply