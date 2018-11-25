Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,215 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 14,117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 63,386 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

In other news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $223.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $207.90 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

