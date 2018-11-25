Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 19,443 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Dollar General from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

DG opened at $105.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $85.54 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $2,501,835.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-purchases-19443-shares-of-dollar-general-corp-dg.html.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.