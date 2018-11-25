Zix Co. (ZIXI) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,836 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of ZIX worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ZIX by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth $883,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ZIX by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZIXI. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ZIX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $341.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. ZIX had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

