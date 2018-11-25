Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,002 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $76,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 96.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,418,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 423.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 316,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 255,897 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 246.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 358,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 255,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 119.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.63.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,984,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,442.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,665.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

