Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Holdings Trimmed by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $134.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.63.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,984,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,442.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,665.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/zimmer-biomet-holdings-inc-zbh-holdings-trimmed-by-thomas-white-international-ltd.html.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.