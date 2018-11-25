Zacks: Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Given $1.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $1.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Westwater Resources an industry rank of 182 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Westwater Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 497,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,245. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Westwater Resources will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

