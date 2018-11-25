Zacks: Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Salem Media Group’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Salem Media Group an industry rank of 69 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SALM shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,430. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 470.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.