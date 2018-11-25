Zacks: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $30.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 106 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.
Shares of JEF stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.02.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.
