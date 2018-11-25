Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ultra Petroleum (UPL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ultra Petroleum Corp. is an energy company. It engaged in domestic natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPL. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, National Alliance Securities cut shares of Ultra Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Ultra Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.63.

Shares of Ultra Petroleum stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Ultra Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.60.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ultra Petroleum had a net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $203.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPL. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 15,308,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,881,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 708,536 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,415,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 221,055 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 662,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 488,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

