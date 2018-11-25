Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 511,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 71,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 245.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 137,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

