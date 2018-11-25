Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RECKITT BENCKIS/S (RBGLY) to “Hold”

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Get RECKITT BENCKIS/S alerts:

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RECKITT BENCKIS/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.03. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $21.79.

About RECKITT BENCKIS/S

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RECKITT BENCKIS/S (RBGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.