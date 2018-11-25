Zacks Investment Research Lowers Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 631.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,784,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 2,404,352 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 426.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 1,485,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,576,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after buying an additional 712,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,037.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

