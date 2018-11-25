Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UDR (UDR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UDR have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Recently, the company reported third-quarter 2018 funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted per share of 49 cents, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and higher than the prior-year tally of 47 cents. Total revenues in the reported quarter climbed 6% year over year. This upside primarily stemmed from growth in revenues from operating and lease-up communities. The company has also raised its guidance for 2018. UDR’s portfolio, located in the targeted U.S. markets, has a superior product mix. Specifically, favorable demographics, household formation, recovering economy and job-market growth are expected to drive demand for its properties. The company also adheres to disciplined capital allocation. However, UDR has been dealing with escalating deliveries in a number of its markets. Rate hike adds to its woes.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE UDR opened at $41.19 on Thursday. UDR has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. UDR had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. UDR’s payout ratio is 68.98%.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $1,648,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,969,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,629. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1,406.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

