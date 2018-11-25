Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) to Hold

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.18. Research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $173,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $243,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $585,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.