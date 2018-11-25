Zacks: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Given $25.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Net Lease an industry rank of 149 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. 155,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,518. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.97%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

