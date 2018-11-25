Zacks: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) Given $43.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $43.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Focus Financial Partners an industry rank of 150 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FOCS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,224. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.01 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $130,515,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $77,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $71,814,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $66,392,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $59,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

