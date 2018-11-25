Zacks: Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $13.88 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chembio Diagnostics an industry rank of 92 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,131. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Gary Potthoff purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,355.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Passas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,030,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 877,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 645,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 121,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or monitor diseases. It offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. The company also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

