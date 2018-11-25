Zacks: Brokerages Expect Realty Income Corp (O) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Brokerages expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $64.56.

The business also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.60%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

