Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inogen Inc (INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to post $81.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.21 million. Inogen posted sales of $63.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $353.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.79 million to $354.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $435.76 million, with estimates ranging from $432.56 million to $439.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.94 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (down from $296.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Inogen from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.67.

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $138.83. 150,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,137. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 105.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.56. Inogen has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $287.79.

In related news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $310,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,012.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,966,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,768.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $9,008,475. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Inogen by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Inogen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inogen by 2,649.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 53,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 1,278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

