Zacks: Brokerages Expect ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). ArQule reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArQule will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARQL. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ArQule by 59.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,325 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArQule by 93.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 680,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 327,745 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArQule by 18.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 197,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArQule by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in ArQule in the third quarter valued at $9,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $3.64 on Friday. ArQule has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.63.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

