Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unit Co. (UNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.31. Unit posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Unit will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unit.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $220.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. Unit had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

UNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. KLR Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Unit in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Unit in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Unit news, insider Robert Parks sold 22,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $621,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,603,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unit by 46.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61,651 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unit by 54.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Unit during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Unit by 33.5% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 480,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNT stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 2.82. Unit has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

