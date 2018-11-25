Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 82,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,469,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,117,000 after buying an additional 806,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. 8,390,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,428,708. The company has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $45.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

