Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.25. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NGL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE NGL traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 182,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,324. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.32. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -229.41%.

In related news, Director John T. Raymond purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,121,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,016,000 after buying an additional 968,983 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 810,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 220,165 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 99,982 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

