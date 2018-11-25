Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Horizon Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Pharma.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 27.14% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZNP. TheStreet raised Horizon Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Horizon Pharma from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.15. 1,143,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Horizon Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 408,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $8,795,794.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 650,404 shares in the company, valued at $14,009,702.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,813,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,055,000 after purchasing an additional 547,099 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 23.9% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 14,762,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after purchasing an additional 178,887 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 6.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,601,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,570,000 after purchasing an additional 663,821 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 20.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,020,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Pharma (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.