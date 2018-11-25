Zacks: Analysts Set $14.00 Target Price for Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sterling Bancorp an industry rank of 96 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $13.00 price objective on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Seth S. Meltzer acquired 7,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 80.8% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 351,435 shares during the period. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.