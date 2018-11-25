Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier Inc (PINC) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.79 million. Premier had a net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $55.00 price target on shares of Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.55. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $100,731.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leigh Anderson sold 2,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $101,103.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,656 shares of company stock valued at $531,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Premier by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 457,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Premier by 46.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,797,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,783,000 after acquiring an additional 893,451 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Premier by 31.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Premier by 12.7% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Premier during the second quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

