Zacks: Analysts Expect Aegion Corp (AEGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) will post sales of $326.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aegion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Aegion posted sales of $337.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aegion will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aegion.

Get Aegion alerts:

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $339.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million.

AEGN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aegion from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aegion in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Aegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $18.54 on Friday. Aegion has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $601.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In other news, CFO David F. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after buying an additional 75,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 117,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegion (AEGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.