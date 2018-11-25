Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Timkensteel Corp (TMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will announce sales of $397.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.40 million to $406.00 million. Timkensteel reported sales of $341.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Timkensteel.
Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.82 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 316,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 305,082 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 981,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 127,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Timkensteel stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.98. Timkensteel has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $20.24.
About Timkensteel
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
