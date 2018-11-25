Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Timkensteel Corp (TMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will announce sales of $397.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.40 million to $406.00 million. Timkensteel reported sales of $341.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.82 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 316,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 305,082 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 981,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 127,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timkensteel stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.98. Timkensteel has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

