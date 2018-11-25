Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.35 Million

Brokerages predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report sales of $152.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.69 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $143.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $590.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.15 million to $600.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $631.17 million, with estimates ranging from $598.14 million to $660.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.76 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.22 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.04.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

