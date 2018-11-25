Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to report sales of $172.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.38 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $214.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $654.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.42 million to $663.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $767.17 million, with estimates ranging from $757.54 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 17,466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.20 million, a P/E ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 0.74.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

