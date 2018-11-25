Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) to Post $0.60 EPS

Brokerages predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.54%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BECN. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,748,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,649,000 after purchasing an additional 502,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,058,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,687,000 after purchasing an additional 315,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,862,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 629,593 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

